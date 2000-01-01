|A view of the Earth
as seen from above
the continent of Africa
|The Earths rotational axis
intersects its surface at the
North and South poles
|The Equator is perpendicular
to the rotational axis and
equidistant from the poles
|The Inclination angle for
each GNSS constellation is
measured from the Equator
|Satellites circle the Earth
in one of six orbital planes
|Each orbital plane
is indexed with an
Inclination angle of 55°
|Constellation geometry
cross section displaying
orbital plane intersections
|Satellites do not pass
over the area inside the
remaining 35° of latitude
|GPS satellite orbit paths
|GPS inclination angle orbit limits
|Satellites circle the Earth
in one of three orbital planes
|Each orbital plane
is indexed with an
Inclination angle of 64.8°
|Constellation geometry
cross section displaying
orbital plane intersections
|Satellites do not pass
over the area inside the
remaining 25.2° of latitude
|GLONASS satellite orbit paths
|GLONASS inclination angle orbit limits
|Satellites circle the Earth
in one of three orbital planes
|Each
orbital plane
is indexed with an
Inclination angle of 56°
|
Constellation geometry
cross section displaying
orbital plane intersections
|Satellites
do not pass
over the area inside the
remaining 34° of latitude
|Galileo satellite orbit paths
|Galileo inclination angle orbit limits
|GPS vs GLONASS
|Inclination angle orbit limits
|Satellite orbit paths
|GPS vs Galileo
|Inclination angle orbit limits
|Satellite orbit paths
|Galileo vs GLONASS
|Inclination angle orbit limits
|Satellite orbit paths
|The receiver is located somewhere
along the intersection of two signals.
|Adding a third signal further isolates
the solution to one of two possibilites.
|The true location is revealed only after a
fourth signal is applied to the calculation.